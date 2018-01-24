Chief executive of RBS' Ulster Bank to resign

DUBLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ulster Bank, part of Royal Bank of Scotland, has informed the bank of his intention to resign and take up an opportunity at another company, Ireland’s third largest lender said on Wednesday.

Quoting sources close to RBS, Sky News reported on Tuesday that Gerry Mallon would leave the Ulster to take over as chief executive of Tesco Bank.

Ulster Bank, which this week announced its intention to pay its parent company a dividend of 1.5 billion euros for last year, said in a statement that Mallon would remain in his role until a replacement is identified. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)