July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc named Vanessa Bailey as the chief risk officer of Ring-fenced Bank.

Bailey is currently the interim chief risk officer for NatWest Markets, RBS’s investment bank. She is expected to start her new role on Sept. 3.

The bank also named Jeremy Arnold as the chief risk officer for NatWest Markets, effective Sept. 3. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)