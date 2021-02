Feb 18 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Thursday it has been restricted from paying cash dividends and buying back shares until the third quarter of 2022, as part of modifications to covenants of certain loan agreements.

The cruise operator suspended dividends and buybacks last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)