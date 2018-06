June 14 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Thursday it would buy a near 67 percent stake in privately owned Silversea Cruises for about $1 billion.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $2 billion. Royal Caribbean said it plans to finance the purchase through debt. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)