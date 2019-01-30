Royal Caribbean beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported quarterly revenue that edged past Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from higher on-board spending and demand for Caribbean cruises.

The company’s net income rose to $320.5 million, or $1.50 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $288 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.33 billion from $2 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)