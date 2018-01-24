FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 24, 2018 / 1:08 PM / in 2 hours

Royal Caribbean's profit boosted by higher on-board spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises, the No. 2 U.S. cruise operator, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

Net income attributable to Royal Caribbean shareholders rose to $288 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $261.1 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2 billion from $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.