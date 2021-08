Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group said on Wednesday that weekly bookings in June jumped about 90% compared to the previous quarter as the travel and tourism industry claws back from the impact of the pandemic. However, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has had a modest impact on the bookings in the near-term, it said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)