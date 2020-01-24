Dutch consortium eyeing stake in shipbuilder IHC - FD, De Tijd report

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A consortium of marine companies and investors from around the Benelux is considering taking a stake in ailing shipbuilder Royal IHC, newspapers FD and De Tijd reported on Friday.

The FD cited banking sources as saying the consortium was led by Luxembourg-based investor Hal Trust, together with dredging firms Deme of Belgium and Van Oord of the Netherlands.

Privately-held IHC reported a loss of 80.6 million euros ($89.42 million) on sales of 942 million euros in 2018 and has been looking for fresh capital since the summer of 2019.

A spokesman for the company confirmed to the papers that the company is in talks with “a consortium” but declined to identify its members. Hal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sam Holmes)