Dec 11 (Reuters) - Royal London, Britain’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment firm, said on Tuesday its Chairman Rupert Pennant-Rea will leave at the end of 2018, and be replaced by Standard Life Aberdeen board member Kevin Parry.

Pennant-Rea, a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, has been chairman at Royal London since 2013. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)