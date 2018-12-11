UPDATE 2-Royal London to reshuffle top brass as chairman, CEO leave

(Recasts with statement that CEO also leaving)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest mutual insurer Royal London announced the departure of both its chairman and chief executive officer on Tuesday, naming asset management industry veteran Kevin Parry as its new chair and tasking him with finding a new CEO.

Chief Executive Phil Loney, who has been at the helm for seven years, will step down at the end of 2019 to concentrate on longstanding charitable interests in the international development sector, the company said in a statement.

The company earlier confirmed reports that former Bank of England Deputy Governor Rupert Pennant-Rea would stand down at the end of the year to be replaced by Parry.

“Today’s announcements are not part of a wider plan,” a spokesperson said, when asked by Reuters for more detail on the reasons for the departure. She said the timing was coincidental.

Surging demand for flexible personal pensions and a government drive to get all businesses to offer a workplace pension has helped Royal London in recent times, while it has also benefited from a five-year turnaround plan to streamline operations into three distinct units.

Parry is currently chairman of Intermediate Capital Group Plc and a board member at Standard Life Aberdeen as well as a non-executive director at Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. He will be tasked with finding a new chief executive.

In August, Royal London posted a 1 percent increase in operating profit, helped by demand for personal pensions. At the time, it reported funds under management of 117 billion pounds ($148.92 billion).

Standard Life Aberdeen noted Parry’s appointment at Royal London and said he would step down from the board at the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Patrick Graham)