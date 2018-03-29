Royal London posts 17 pct rise in full-year operating profit

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Royal London, the UK’s largest mutual life insurance and pensions company, on Thursday posted a 17 percent rise in full-year operating profit, driven by a increase in new business across its insurance and savings businesses.

The company said operating profit before tax on a European Embedded Value basis, a key measure of performance, was 329 million pounds ($463.46 million), up from 282 million pounds in 2016. ($1 = 0.7099 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Clara Denina)