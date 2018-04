April 20 (Reuters) - Royal Mail plc said its Chief Executive Officer, Moya Greene, would retire in September, after more than eight years in the top job.

The postal and parcel delivery company said Rico Back, who is CEO of Royal Mail’s European unit General Logistics Systems, will assume the role of CEO and join the board on June 1. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)