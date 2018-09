Sept 19 (Reuters) - Royal Mail plc said Peter Long will step down as chairman of the UK post and parcel services company with immediate effect and be replaced by Les Owen.

Long concluded it was no longer possible to simultaneously serve as executive chairman of British estate agent Countrywide Plc and non-executive chairman of Royal Mail, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)