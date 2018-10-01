FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 1, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Royal Mail delivers warning on profit and costs

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Royal Mail on Monday cut its cost-savings target and forecast lower full-year profit.

The UK post and parcels company also forecast a drop in adjusted operating profit before transformation costs to between 500 million pounds ($653 million) and 550 million pounds, compared with last year’s 694 million pounds.

Cost savings in 2018-19 would come in at 100 million pounds, compared with its previous forecast of 230 million pounds, Royal Mail said in an unscheduled trading statement. ($1 = 0.7658 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.