Industrials
January 29, 2019 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Royal Mail narrows FY profit view, sees further letter volume decline

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc on Tuesday narrowed its full-year profit forecast, and guided to a larger-than-expected decline in addressed letter volume for the year.

The former British postal monopoly said it expects adjusted operating profit before transformation costs to range between 500 million pounds ($657.2 million) and 530 million pounds for 2018-19, below its previous forecast of 500 million pounds to 550 million pounds.

It had posted adjusted operating profit before costs of 694 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below