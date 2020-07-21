Royal Mail quarterly parcel volume growth jumps 38%

July 21 (Reuters) - British postal monopoly Royal Mail said on Tuesday it had shipped 117 million more parcels in the June-ended quarter compared with last year as people and businesses shifted to online sales during the coronavirus lockdown.

Parcel volume growth of 38% and other trends were similar to those seen earlier in the year, the company said, adding it had not seen any changes to consumer behaviour so far as Britain eases the restrictions it had put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)