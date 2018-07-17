FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Royal Mail says some customers uncertain after new European data privacy law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail Plc said on Tuesday some customers remained uncertain about the new European data privacy law as the company reported a decline in the number of letters it delivered in its first quarter.

Royal Mail said it was working with customers to find solutions for their marketing mail needs.

The company posted a 2 percent rise in revenue and reiterated that it expects letter volumes to decline at the higher end of its 4-6 percent range in 2018 and 2019, adding that volumes may come in outside the range as well. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

