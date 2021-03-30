Royal Mail to pay one-off dividend, maintains annual profit outlook

March 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail said on Tuesday it would pay a one-off final dividend after it reported a pick-up in letter volumes earlier this month, and maintained its profit outlook for the 2020/21 financial year.

Royal Mail, one of the oldest postal companies in the world, confirmed its March 11 forecast of adjusted operating profit of 700 million pounds for the year ending March 28, and said it would pay a final dividend of 10 pence per share. (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)