Royal Mail gives upbeat outlook after busy holiday quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Mail is seen outside the Mount Pleasant Sorting Office as a delivery vehicle arrives, in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - Royal Mail on Thursday forecast a higher annual profit as one of the world’s oldest postal companies handled millions of parcels during a stronger-than-expected holiday quarter, with COVID-19 restrictions continuing to drive online shopping.

The British company, which helps deliver vaccination letters and COVID-19 test kits, said that a decline in addressed letter volumes slowed in the third quarter ended December.

“The third quarter saw unprecedented parcel volumes in Royal Mail, driven by online shopping and the peak Christmas period, with 496 million parcels handled, the busiest in our company’s long history,” Chairman Keith Williams said.

Annual group adjusted operating profit, which also includes its parcel network outside the UK, is expected to be more than 500 million pounds, Royal Mail said. That compares with 325 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which previously expected UK revenue to be between 380 million pounds and 580 million pounds, said on Thursday it expected growth in sales to be significantly beyond that range.

Royal Mail said it has seen limited impact from UK’s new trade deal with the European Union, with international volumes falling as expected, but added that the future impact was still unclear.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)