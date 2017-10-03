FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Mail labour union says workers vote to strike over pension plan
October 3, 2017 / 3:53 PM / in 17 days

Royal Mail labour union says workers vote to strike over pension plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Communications Workers Union (CWU) said 89.1 percent of its members working in Royal Mail voted to go on strike after it opposed the company’s move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme.

The CWU informed Royal Mail last month that it would ballot more than 100,000 of its members over whether to take industrial action.

The CWU has said Royal Mail’s move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme would result in members losing on average up to a third of their future pensions. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

