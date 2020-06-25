Britain's Royal Mail says pandemic spurs need for change

June 25 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Executive Chairman Keith Williams said on Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for a change at its UK business by three to four years as customers demand more parcels and fewer letters.

In a brief interview with Reuters following the company’s financial results, Williams said a larger margin of the 2,000 planned job cuts would affect the head office staff and only some frontline workers would be removed. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)