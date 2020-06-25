Industrials
June 25, 2020

Britain's Royal Mail to cut jobs, investment after profit sinks 30%

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail laid out restructuring plans on Thursday that will affect around 2,000 management roles and see it save 130 million pounds in staffing costs next year as it reported a 31% fall in annual profits.

The company, whose Chief Executive Officer Rico Back stepped down last month after a year of battles with unions over a 1.8 billion pound restructuring plan, said it was also cutting 300 million pounds in capital spending across the group over the next two years. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

