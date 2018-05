May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail Plc reported a 2 percent rise in annual revenue on Thursday helped by parcel volume growth and its European parcels business GLS.

The company said adjusted operating profit before transformation costs fell 2.5 percent to 694 million pounds ($940.58 million) in the 52 weeks ended March 25. ($1 = 0.7378 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)