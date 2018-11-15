Industrials
November 15, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Royal Mail's half-year profit falls 25 percent

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc’s first-half profit dropped about 25 percent as the post and parcels company failed to cut enough costs in the UK and margins came under pressure at its fast-growing European business.

Adjusted operating profit before transformation costs fell to 242 million pounds ($314.9 million) in the half year ended Sept. 24, from 323 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7685 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.