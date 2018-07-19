FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 19, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Royal Mail shareholders reject senior executives' pay package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail Plc said on Thursday that its shareholders rejected a pay package for its senior executives.

The post and parcels company said about 70.17 percent votes cast by shareholders at the annual meeting were against the resolution on the director’s remuneration report.

The company has also faced a backlash from shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis over a near 17 percent jump in new CEO Rico Back’s salary to £640,000 compared to previous boss Moya Greene, according to British newspapers. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.