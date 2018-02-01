FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in 2 hours

Royal Mail and union reach agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Thursday they reached an agreement, ending a nearly ten-month long dispute over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme.

Royal Mail reached an agreement over pensions, pay, a shorter working week, culture and operational changes, it said in a statement.

The company added it now expects to deliver adjusted operating profit, before transformation costs, of at least 680 million pounds ($967 million) for 2017-2018. ($1 = 0.7035 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

