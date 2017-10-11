FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Mail labour union to defend position in legal battle over strike
October 11, 2017 / 8:45 AM / in 4 days

Royal Mail labour union to defend position in legal battle over strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Communications Workers Union (CWU) said it would defend its position at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on Oct. 12, after Royal Mail sought an injunction to prevent union members from striking later this month in a dispute over pensions.

CWU said last week that members would start a 48-hour strike on Oct. 19 after the union opposed the company’s move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme.

Royal Mail responded by saying it would use all legal options at its disposal to halt the strike.

CWU has said that Royal Mail’s move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme would result in members losing, on average, up to a third of their future pensions.

A Royal Mail spokesman told Reuters that the court was yet to confirm the hearing date. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

