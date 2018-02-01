UPDATE 1-UK's Royal Mail, union end 10-month dispute over pensions

(Adds details, shares)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Thursday they had reached an agreement, ending a nearly 10-month-long dispute over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme.

Royal Mail, which has 142,000 employees in Britain, reached an agreement over pensions, pay, a shorter working week, culture and operational changes, it said in a statement.

The CWU has been at odds with Royal Mail since April over its plans to save billions of pounds on its pension contributions and had attempted to call a strike.

Under the agreement, the existing pension plan will close on March 31 and Royal Mail will switch employees into a new “collective defined contribution” (CDC) scheme.

Royal Mail, which was privatised four years ago, is one of the few big British firms still to have a defined-benefit pension scheme, which pays out a proportion of a member’s final salary determined by length of service.

By contrast, a defined contribution scheme is a retirement plan in which the employer and employee contribute to an investment fund that is used to buy a pension on retirement.

Under a collective scheme, contributions are pooled, instead of being held in an individual account, helping to share risk.

The switch to the new scheme is subject to the necessary legislative changes. “Royal Mail and the CWU will lobby government to make the necessary legislative and regulatory changes so a CDC scheme can be established,” the company said.

The agreement also includes a 5 percent pay hike for Royal Mail employees from October 2017 and a one-hour reduction to the working week from October 2018.

From April 2019, there will be a 2 percent increase in pay, and a further one-hour reduction to the working week from October 2019, Royal Mail added.

The company added it now expects to deliver adjusted operating profit, before transformation costs, of at least 680 million pounds ($967 million) for 2017-2018.

Royal Mail shares were trading 6 percent higher at 1348 GMT. ($1 = 0.7035 pounds)