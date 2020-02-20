Royal Mail proposes new pay deal to appease largest union

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail said on Thursday it has proposed a 6%, three-year pay deal to the Communication Workers Union (CWU), as the company looks to appease its largest union following threats of another strike ballot.

The company, which was dogged by the threat of strike action over the Christmas period, earlier this month said the CWU was preparing for another strike ballot.

Royal Mail in its proposal to the CWU also said it will introduce a second van delivery in most parts of the country. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)