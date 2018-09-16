RNC Minerals recovers a 43-kg specimen stone containing an estimated 1,100 ounces of gold

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian miner RNC Minerals recovered a 43-kg specimen stone containing an estimated 1,100 ounces of gold and a second 7-kg specimen containing 190 ounces from Beta Hunt Mine in Australia.

The company said it doubled the strike length of this high-grade coarse gold structure, to approximately 10 metres, after restarting development in the new high-grade gold discovery area “Fathers Day Vein”.

The discovery was made on Father’s Day in Australia and has been named the “Fathers Day Vein”.

An updated estimate of ounces from the Fathers Day Vein is expected to be provided later this week, the Canadian miner said.

Final numbers from this most recent development should be known within twp weeks once all processing by the Perth Mint has been completed, the company said.

“RNC is currently developing plans to unlock the high-grade gold potential of the mine, which remains largely unexplored.” RNC Chief Executive Mark Selby said. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)