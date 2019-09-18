IN BRIEF: ‘Run of the mill’ royalty dispute does not arise under patent law – Fed Circuit

A contractual dispute over patent-licensing royalties for cartoon-shaped car seats does not involve a federal question, nor does it fit into the small category of state-law questions that federal courts may hear, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Wednesday.

The three-judge panel reversed the U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Florida, in a battle between two LLCs founded by inventor Mitchell Prine. Prine assigned his patent for children’s car seats to Inspired Development, which licensed it to KidsEmbrace.

