June 16, 2020

Royalty Pharma shares soar 57.1% in market debut

June 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Royalty Pharma Plc jumped 57.1% in their stock market debut on Tuesday, as the IPO market gathers steam after the coronavirus crisis stalled potential listings.

Royalty Pharma’s shares opened at $44, valuing the company at $26.20 billion.

The company, which buys biopharmaceutical royalties and also helps fund new treatments, sold $2.18 billion in stock after its U.S. initial public offering was priced at the top end of the range, making it the second-largest pharmaceutical listing ever.

