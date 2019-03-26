Statement from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief at Reuters, on reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, March 25, 2019

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

On March 26, Myanmar’s Supreme Court in Naypyidaw will hear an appeal from lawyers for imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler issued the following statement ahead of the hearing:

“Myanmar’s Supreme Court has the opportunity to correct the serious miscarriage of justice inflicted on Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo for the last 15 months. They are honest, admirable journalists who did not break the law, and they should be freed as a matter of urgency.”

