Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

March 21 marks 100 days since Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested. They have been detained in Myanmar since December 12 simply for doing their jobs as journalists. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are exemplary individuals and outstanding reporters who are dedicated to their families and their craft. They should be in the newsroom, not in prison. We call on the authorities in Myanmar to release them as soon as possible and allow them to return to their families and their jobs.

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Media Contact:

tumshie dot smillie at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]