Reuters Breakingviews launches its annual 2020 predictions

Today Reuters Breakingviews published its Predictions 2020 book, titled ‘Turning up the heat: A pivotal year for profit, politics and the planet.’

The annual book aims to deliver predictions across business, politics, environment, technology, healthcare around the world for the upcoming year.

Reuters Breakingviews will host a series of international events tied to 2020 predictions including:

Hong Kong – Thursday, January 9th

Charles Li, the chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, will join Asia Editor Jeffrey Goldfarb for a candid and lively one-on-one conversation about the outlook for Hong Kong, the U.S.-China trade war, prospects for new technology listings, the growing significance of CSR in Asia, HKEX’s strategy following its recent bold attempt to buy the London Stock Exchange and more.

New York – Tuesday, January 14th

ValueAct Capital CEO, Jeff Ubben, will sit down with Rob Cox, Global Editor of Reuters Breakingviews, to discuss the Spring Fund and his views on the future of shareholder engagement.

Toronto -- Wednesday, January 15th

Topic: Will Canada’s economy be left behind by the green wave?

Panel: Dan Barclay (BMO Cap Markets CEO), Margaret Eva Childe (Manulife ESG Head), Toby Messier (Aquantix CEO).

Moderator: Antony Currie, Associate Editor, Reuters Breakingviews

London – Thursday, January 16th

Topic: Greening the financial system

Panel: David Blood (Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Generation Investment Management), Sarah Breeden (Executive Director, UK Deposit Takers Supervision, Bank of England), Jessica Uhl (Chief Financial Officer, Shell).

Moderator: Peter Thal Larsen (EMEA Editor, Reuters Breakingviews)

Paris – Monday, January 27th

Topic: Going global, a la francaise

Panel: Speakers TBA

Moderator: Rob Cox, Global Editor, Reuters Breakingviews

Milan – Wednesday, January 29th

Topic: Rebuilding Italy, Rebuilding Europe

Panel: Alessandra Perrazzelli (Deputy Governor, Bank of Italy), Alberto Nagel (CEO, Mediobanca), Davide Serra (Founder and CEO, Algebris)

Moderator: Lisa Jucca (Columnist, Reuters Breakingviews)

