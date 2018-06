“Earlier this evening, Reuters Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox tweeted about the shooting in Annapolis, Maryland. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized. Mr. Cox’s actions were inconsistent with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles requiring journalists to maintain freedom from bias. We do not condone his behavior and will take appropriate action.”

—Statement from Steve Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

abbe.serphos at thomsonreuters.com