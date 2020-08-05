Reuters hosts virtual Newsmaker with Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count

On Tuesday, Reuters hosted a virtual Newsmaker event with Former Georgia House of Representatives Democratic Leader and Founder of Fair Count and Fair Fight, Stacey Abrams.

Stacey Abrams joined Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni for an exclusive live virtual event. The conversation explored voting rights in the United States, the racial reckoning and how it will affect the 2020. U.S. elections, the role of African American voters and how to protect the American vote.

Among the highlights of the discussion:

On receiving election results, Abrams said not to expect to learn the winner of the White House on Election Night Nov. 3, as problems delivering and counting an expected flood of mail-in ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic could delay the result and draw a flurry of legal challenges. She said, “The sheer volume of people who will be voting by mail is going to preclude the ability to count those ballots and adjudicate the outcome of the election by 11 p.m. on Election Night.”

On the topic of voter fraud in the United States, Abrams stated, “Voter fraud is not the issue. Voter suppression is the issue.”

Asked whether Abrams had been interviewed as a potential running mate by the Biden campaign, Abrams declined to comment, referring questions on the process to the campaign.

On the racial reckoning taking place in the U.S., Abrams said Black voters were motivated to defeat Trump in November. She explained they became a focus in the campaign after the racial and social justice protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

On supporting Joe Biden’s campaign, she said, “Even if people don’t necessarily feel enthusiastic about the person that is Joe Biden, they are enthusiastic about the policies that are Joe Biden, and that’s what I think is going to matter in November.”

The full interview can be viewed here and Reuters coverage on the Newsmaker event can be read here.

