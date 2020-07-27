Reuters to host virtual Newsmaker with Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight & Fair Count, on August 4

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, a rising party star who narrowly fell short of becoming the first female African American governor last year, speaks at the Center for American Progress (CAP) 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On August 4, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event with Stacey Abrams, former Georgia House of Representatives Democratic leader and founder of Fair Fight & Fair Count.

Abrams has become a committed fighter against voter suppression. Ahead of the all-important November 2020 elections, she will join Reuters for an exclusive conversation about voting rights in the United States. The discussion will also cover the racial reckoning, how it will affect the elections, the role of African American voters and how to protect the vote.

The conversation will be moderated by Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni.

The Reuters Newsmaker event will take place on Tuesday, August 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern. For more details and to RSVP, click here .

