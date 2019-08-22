Reuters sports media agency Action Images adds the International Judo Federation to growing roster of sports league partnerships

Reuters today announced that its sports media agency Action Images has partnered with the International Judo Federation (IJF), adding to a growing number of sports league partners signed since the agency expanded nine months ago. The IJF will begin using Action Images services to distribute judo-focused content on the Reuters Connect platform, further expanding the premium sports content offering available to Reuters customers.

White logo vertical

Through Reuters Connect, Reuters customers will have access to IJF photo and video promotions, daily news and country-specific stories, as well as interviews, special features and previews exclusive to Reuters. Coverage will be available for all IJF events within the World Judo Tour, which includes more than 20 elite events: Grand Slam, Grand Prix, World Masters, the annual World Championships and more.

Coverage of important developmental and educational activities that are led by the IJF will also be available, such as Judo for Children, Judo in Schools, gender equity, Judo for Peace, and IJF Academy.

“We’re seeing a growing demand from our customers for live-action and behind-the-scenes coverage that shows authentic sports moments,” said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. “Partnering with the IJF offers our customers this type of premium content on one of the world’s most popular sports and gives their audiences a unique view into the world judo.”

Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, said, “It is a great honour to begin this strategic collaboration with Reuters, with the objective of making judo images and coverage available to the media of the world for providing visibility to our premium content.”

Action Images, the global sports media agency of Reuters, provides services for leagues and federations to create, distribute and monetize their multimedia content.

For more information on partnering with Action Images, visit bit.ly/2ZnGvrK

Media Contact:

heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]