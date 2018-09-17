‘Myanmar’s Assault on a Truthful Press’: Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler writes in New York Times

Reuters President and Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler penned an op-ed for the New York Times on Monday, writing about the conviction of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo in Myanmar:

This photo was taken on the day the 10 Rohingya men were killed. Paramilitary police officer Aung Min, left, stands guard behind them. The picture was obtained from a Buddhist village elder, and authenticated by witnesses.

‘In Myanmar, as everywhere, facts have power. It was the gruesome facts uncovered by two of our reporters for Reuters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, that led to their being framed, arrested, tried and — this month — handed a draconian seven-year prison sentence. Last week, Myanmar’s civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, resolutely ignored the facts and vigorously defended the unjust convictions. With the United Nations General Assembly gathering soon, it’s time to harness the facts to secure our reporters’ freedom.’

‘With the world’s nations preparing for the opening this week of the United Nations General Assembly, it is time to affirm not only the facts of this case but the value of facts themselves — to declare our certainty that some things are true and others are not. We must reject the cynical and dangerous idea that everyone is entitled to their own facts. We can see where this has gotten us in Myanmar and elsewhere. And we need to reaffirm the essential role of a free press in uncovering facts.’

Adler will also take part in an event hosted by the Committee to Protect Journalists during the UN General Assembly, where he will discuss the case alongside CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon and barrister Amal Clooney.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com