Alexandra Zavis named as Bureau Chief in Africa for Reuters

Reuters announced today that Alexandra Zavis is joining as Bureau Chief in Africa.

Alexandra will lead an African newsgathering team which has been expanding rapidly in the last 18 months.

She joins Reuters from the Los Angeles Times, where she has reported from five continents since 2006, from Canada and Mexico to Syria and the Philippines.

Her career began at a South African newspaper in South Africa in 1994, the year the country held its first all-race election. After joining the Associated Press she reported on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the drafting of its new constitution before serving a stint at home in the United States, first as a reporter in Illinois and then as an editor on the International Desk in New York. In 1999 she moved to West Africa to cover war and peace making, politics, economics and culture. She also served as the AP’s news editor in Johannesburg and covered the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

In addition to the creation of new Pan-African roles in business and mining and additional reporters in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi, Reuters has added an African columnist to its financial commentary service Breakingviews.

Alexandra Zavis said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Reuters in Africa. This will be a return to my journalistic roots, and I look forward to working with the talented team there to expand coverage of this complex and dynamic continent.”

Simon Robinson, regional editor for Reuters, EMEA said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alexandra to the Reuters family. She takes charge of a team which has never been in better shape and I relish her continuing to drive the changes to make our coverage of the African continent even stronger.”

Last month, Reuters also strengthened its Africa presence with the expansion of its African video offering with a mobile-first news video service, Africa Journal.

Joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]