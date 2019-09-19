Reuters collaborates with Amazon to help Alexa answer even more questions

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced today that it is collaborating with Amazon to deliver trusted news content to help Alexa answer even more customer questions.

Prompts on how to use Amazon's Alexa personal assistant are seen in an Amazon ‘experience centre’ in Vallejo, California, U.S., May 8, 2018. Picture taken May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Amazon will use Reuters news to help answer customer questions via Alexa, the voice service powering more than 150 different products from Echo devices, to headphones and PCs, to cars and smart home devices.

To do so, Reuters is delivering Alexa more than 45,000 stories each month, produced by its 2,500 journalists in more than 200 locations around the world who report accurately and impartially under the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Coverage will include a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, business, sports and entertainment.

Reuters’ API is ensuring seamless delivery, while its extensive metadata enables the content to be easily identified and managed, providing a basis for further machine learning.

Michael Friedenberg, President, Reuters said; “We are delighted to be working with Amazon on this project. Reuters news covers the real world in real time, providing trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make informed decisions. This collaboration calls on that strength and also leverages the metadata and best-in-class API that make us an ideal partner for technology companies and voice services.”

The move follows the organizations’ collaboration in 2017 to use Reuters Now as a trusted news briefing program on Echo Show in the United States.

