Alexandra Alper named White House correspondent for Reuters

In a memo to staff, Reuters Washington Bureau Chief Kieran Murray and Editor-in-Charge, Corporate Regulation and Enforcement, Chris Sanders announced that Alexandra Alper has been named a White House correspondent. Read more below:

Alexandra Alper

We’re delighted to announce that Alexandra Alper will be our new White House correspondent. Alex has been with Reuters for 7 years, working in New York, Washington, Mexico City and most recently as senior correspondent in Rio de Janeiro covering Brazil’s oil and mining industries.

In her Reuters career, Alex has mainly covered companies, economics and commodities and has developed strong sources on all of her beats. She will cover the White House as part of the Washington bureau’s Corporate Regulation team, reporting to Chris Sanders. Alex will focus on the interplay of politics and business in the Trump era, a time when Corporate America has shaped many key new policies, especially around tax reform and regulations, but has a lot less influence on trade and others.

Alex will also cover the Trump administration’s changing approach toward Chinese business, including attempts to dramatically redefine the trade relationship with Beijing and impede the progress of Chinese tech companies in search of U.S. technology. She starts in the new role on December 1.

A native of D.C., Alex says she is looking forward to trading Rio’s stunning beaches and verdant hills for Washington’s teeming political swamp. She is an avid hiker, runner and salsa dancer.

