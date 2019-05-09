Reuters appoints Alphonse Hardel as Global Head of Business Development and Strategy

Alphonse Hardel

Reuters announced today that Alphonse Hardel has been named Global Head of Business Development and Strategy.

In the newly created role, Hardel will be responsible for supporting and defining the overall strategic direction of Reuters business and seeking growth through a variety of channels.

Michael Friedenberg, President, Reuters said: “Alphonse has a consistent track record of securing large strategic partnerships, identifying new business opportunities and bringing new services to market. I am delighted that he has taken on this new role as we enter a new era for Reuters and develop new ways of building a world-class business around our world-class journalism.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be taking on this new role,” said Hardel. “I see excellent opportunities for growth as we build our strategy, develop new ways of partnering with the industry and seek new opportunities to serve new and existing customers.”

Hardel previously led strategy and business development for the Agency division of Reuters News, and helped deliver a range of key projects, including implementing the partnership strategy for Reuters Connect, conceiving and launching a new commercial model for digital video, and negotiating contracts with key customers and partners. He has been with Reuters since 2005.

