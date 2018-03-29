Amal Clooney to represent Reuters reporters detained in Myanmar

Amal Clooney, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers specialising in international law and human rights, has confirmed that she will serve as counsel to Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters reporters currently on trial in Myanmar. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been detained in Myanmar since December 12 and are accused of violating the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act. Read more about Ms. Clooney’s participation in their case here .

Reuters logo

Media Contact:

abbe dot serphos at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]