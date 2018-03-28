Reuters wins two Amnesty International Media Awards

On Wednesday, Reuters was honored with two Amnesty International Media Awards for coverage of Duterte’s war on drugs in the Philippines.

Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital on June 15, 2017. Picture taken June 15, 2017. To match Special Report PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE/DOA REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao - RC17589F9C40

'Duterte’s War,’ by Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, Manny Mogato and team, won in the Investigations category, as well as being selected by Amnesty for the Outstanding Impact Award, a new award chosen from across all nominations to recognize journalism that has helped bring about important human rights change. The coverage impressed the judges with “brave reporting that provided key evidence in the campaign against the killings.”

The ‘Duterte’s War’ series revealed how police are conducting the bloody drug crackdown in the Philippines. The series was also recently named the winner of an Overseas Press Club Award for Best Investigative Reporting.

