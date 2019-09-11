Reuters appoints Arlyn Gajilan Digital News Director

Arlyn Gajilan

Reuters today appointed Arlyn Gajilan Digital News Director, in charge of setting the editorial direction for Reuters.com and other digital offerings.

Based in New York, Gajilan joined Reuters eight years ago after a stint at the Boston Consulting Group that followed a 15-year career in both print and digital journalism. She has launched many web verticals for Forbes.com, was the business editor for Newsweek.com, and a senior member of the team at Conde Nast that launched Portfolio.com. As Deputy Editor for Professional News at Reuters, Arlyn led a team of more than 20 editors, reporters and online producers who created specialized content for lawyers and tax professionals, as well as conceived and launched Reuters’ first ever ranking of the world’s most innovative universities.

In 2016, Arlyn was appointed deputy managing editor of operations in the Americas for Reuters and worked across a range of newsroom priorities and special projects. Her efforts on increasing newsroom diversity have been especially notable: In partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists, she created the Reuters-NABJ scholarships at Columbia and NYU journalism schools, she has overseen our intern and trainee programs, and reconstituted the Americas Talent Council. Arlyn recently won the 2019 NLGJA Leadership Award for making a positive impact on diversity at Reuters and in coverage of the LGBTQ community. In 2010, she won a New York Press Club Award for Best Online Business Reporting and in 2008, she received an Emmy nomination for The Crunch, a Newsweek.com video series on Americans dealing with the recession.

Media Contact:

heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]