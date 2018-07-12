Reuters announces promotions and additions to the Greater China team

In a memo to staff, Reuters Greater China Bureau Chief, Tony Munroe, announced a number of promotions and appointments to the Greater China team: Carolyn Qu promoted to Editor Chinese News, Jeanny Kao promoted to Chief Correspondent Chinese News Taipei, Yimou Lee named Senior Correspondent Taipei, Li Zheng promoted to Senior Correspondent, Chinese News Shanghai and Sun Yilei joins China companies team in Beijing. Read more below:

I am pleased to announce the following promotions and additions to the Greater China team.

Carolyn Qu promoted to Editor, Reuters Chinese News

Carolyn assumes leadership of our Chinese language news service, a core differentiator for Reuters clients in the crucial and highly competitive Greater China market. Carolyn has been a key driver of the growth of RCN since joining the team in 1997 in the Shenzhen bureau, where she reported on Chinese financial markets. She moved to Hong Kong in 2005 as head of the Reuters Chinese news reporting team, which built a formidable track record for breaking news. She was promoted to Deputy Editor of RCN in 2012, running the RCN filing desk, and then in 2014 took over the translation team with operations from Beijing to Taipei to Toronto. In her spare time, she likes swimming and enjoys sewing. Carolyn will continue to be based in Hong Kong. She replaces Vicky Bi, whose resignation was announced earlier this year. She reports to me.

Jeanny Kao promoted to Chief Correspondent, Reuters Chinese News, Taipei

Jeanny has been working in Reuters’ Taipei bureau for more than a decade, primarily covering macroeconomic and policy news at Reuters. In her new role Jeanny will also serve as the senior site leader for the Taipei bureau, taking the lead on the bureau’s contacts with government agencies and with clients and taking responsibility for issues such as staff safety and other operational matters. Before joining Reuters, Jeanny covered company news for several local newspapers. She enjoys swimming and cycling. She reports to Carolyn Qu.

Yimou Lee named Senior Correspondent, Taipei

In his return to Greater China, Yimou heads to his home turf of Taiwan, a tech hub and increasingly a potential flashpoint amid the rise of mainland China. Previously based in Yangon, Yimou led coverage of fast-warming Myanmar-Sino ties and Aung San Suu Kyi’s economic policy. Yimou joined Reuters in Hong Kong as a graduate trainee in 2012. He was part of Hong Kong team that delivered an award-winning series of Special Reports uncovering Beijing’s creeping control in the region. In his spare time, Yimou plans to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sail boat (not an aircraft carrier). He starts on July 11 and will report to Anne Marie Roantree.

Li Zheng promoted to Senior Correspondent, Reuters Chinese News, Shanghai

Li Zheng joined Reuters in Shanghai as a banking correspondent with RCN in January 2015, fulfilling a dream to work with Reuters since she graduated in 2012 from Chinese University of Hong Kong. Previously, she had more than two years financial reporting experience, mainly focusing on banks and financial supervision policy. At Reuters, Li Zheng has delivered a steady stream of market-moving scoops as well as more than 70 in-depth analytical pieces, and won RCN’s Best Reporter Award for 2017. She reports to Carolyn Qu.

Sun Yilei joins China companies team in Beijing

Yilei returns to Beijing to help rev up coverage of the country’s giant automotive sector. Yilei, who harks from Shanghai, recently wrapped up a philosophy degree at University College in London looking at phenomenology, Neo-Marxism, Kantian ethics and radical continental theories. In a change of gears, Yilei will now veer his enquiries towards electric cars and self-driving vehicles. In his spare time, Yilei has been working with the Reuters metals team in London with a focus on battery metals and Chinese mining projects in Africa. He’s also helped on a few China autos scoops. Before London, he was an intern with the Beijing bureau, reporting on China’s commodities and energy markets. Yilei is a keen traveler, notching up trips to over 200 cities or counties around China in the last few years. He will be based in Beijing and will report to Adam Jourdan. Yilei starts his new role on Aug. 13.

Please join me in congratulating our colleagues.

Tony Munroe

Reuters Greater China Bureau Chief

