Reuters launches a dedicated audio and voice service enabling customers to expand and engage their audiences

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, today launched a market-leading service designed specifically for the audio and voice sector.

Reuters Audio

Two new products – Reuters Audio and Reuters Ready Audio – give customers access to a global collection of rights-cleared real-time and archive audio clips, as well as ready-to-publish audio stories:

- With nearly half a million archive clips dating back to the early 1900s available, Reuters Audio customers have access to more than a century’s worth of news coverage at their fingertips, to add depth and dimension to their audio production.

- Reuters Ready Audio provides a curated daily package of global news stories, voiced by Reuters journalists around the world in a ready-to-publish offering.

Both here are available from today via a new user experience on Reuters Connect connect.reuters.com/, the most comprehensive digital platform powering the news ecosystem.

The development comes as the audio market continues to grow, with consumers listening more than ever, driving up demand for high-quality audio content.

Recent research from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University* found:

- Nearly 20% of the most popular podcasts were categorised as news

- There has been a 32% rise in the number of news podcasts in 2019

- 54% of US and 41% UK adults 18-25 listened to a podcast monthly and 62% use their smart speakers for news

Reuters Audio and Reuters Ready Audio give customers the opportunity to enhance their existing audio productions and to instantly create brand-new audio experiences.

Nick Cohen, Global Head of Product, Core News Services, Reuters, said: “As demand for audio content continues to grow, podcasters, radio producers and platforms need an easy-to-access destination for high-quality material. With this new audio experience and a Reuters archive that goes back over a century, producers and publishers can now get instant access to hundreds of thousands of clips, whether they are looking for historic moments or the latest breaking news of the day.”

(*source: Reuters Institute 2019)

