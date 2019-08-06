The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll finds Biden leads Democrats as minorities favor most electable candidate versus Trump

Today Reuters and Ipsos released the results of their latest monthly poll. The poll shows Joe Biden maintaining his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination as minorities leaned toward the former Vice President.

The poll taken between August 1-5 by Democrats and independents showed:

-22% would vote for Biden, showing no change from a similar poll that ran last month

-18% said they supported Senator Bernie Sanders, up 2 percentage points from the July poll

-11% say the most important quality is someone with a strong healthcare plan

-5% say it is important to choose a candidate with a strong voice on the environment

-36% of Democrats say they are simply looking for someone who can win

-33% of minorities chose Biden and 19% chose Sanders when it came to who would be most likely to beat Trump in the 2020 general election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,258 adults, including 494 racial minorities. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 5 percentage points.

